Mercoledì 20 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 15:57
comunicato stampa

3 Years in a Row: GIGABYTE Wins Red Dot Design Award for Motherboards and Laptops

20 aprile 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE Technology has once again been recognized by the Red Dot Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, known as a seal of quality for finest design. This year marks GIGABYTE's third consecutive year winning the Red Dot Design Award, a testament to GIGABYTE's innovation and design excellence. Standing out from tens of thousands of entries, this year's winners include the Z690 AERO series motherboards, AORUS 15 gaming laptop, and AERO 17 creator laptop.

Engineered for creative professionals, the Z690 AERO series motherboards made their presence felt with their sleek aesthetics and creator-oriented features. The exclusive VisionLINK was designed specifically with creators in mind, offering a versatile connection with the pen display via a single USB Type-C cable. By combining power supply and data transmission in one, the VisionLINK clears up cable clutters, leaving a clean, organized work space for creators.

Upgrading the processor and graphics, the dual chips approach in the new generation of AORUS 15 laptop augment performance to a new level. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology effectively removes heat making laptops run smoothly even under the heaviest of loads.

The Red Dot was also awarded to the brand-new AERO 17 creator laptop for its subtle aesthetics and top-notch performance. With its completely re-designed look and state-of-the-art hardware, the laptop meets demands of the content creators and wins the hearts of the jury.

GIGABYTE's winning streak at the Red Dot not only marks a significant milestone for the brand, it also underlines GIGABYTE's brand commitment to its slogan, 'Upgrade Your Life'. GIGABYTE will continue to explore new possibilities and introduce exciting innovative and forward-looking designs for all PC users.

To learn more about GIGABYTE's award-winning product and design stories, please refer to:

https://bit.ly/RedDotAward2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795226/Reddot_KV.jpg

in Evidenza