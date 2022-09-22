Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:31
comunicato stampa

300+ Million Opera Users To Gain Access To The Eco-Friendly And Fast Transactions Of The Elrond Blockchain

22 settembre 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OSLO, Norway and SIBIU, Romania, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera today announced plans to integrate access to Elrond's blockchain, EGLD, and a growing ecosystem of tokens and dApps for users of its popular web & mobile browsers through the integrated Opera Wallet.

 

In January 2022, Opera launched the first Web3-focused Opera Crypto browser, with Web3 compatibility and enhanced privacy and security features for safer browsing. The partnership strengthens Elrond's commitment to enhancing blockchain's usability and adoption.

Elrond's ethos of upending the status quo and ambition to create a more efficient, inclusive, and transparent financial system will be a powerful force for change in the global economy. Alongside substantial advancements to existing chains, Elrond can process 15,000 transactions per second at negligible costs and is Europe's first carbon-negative blockchain.

"The synergy between Elrond and Opera is truly unique. As our technology brings radical improvements in performance and user experience, critical for the next wave of mass adoption, we are a natural fit for Opera's efforts to support the proliferation of blockchain-based technologies. We are excited to work together to usher in a new chapter of autonomous banking, where financial services are open to anyone, work near-instantly, and are inexpensive." Beniamin Mincu, Elrond Network CEO.

Opera's integrated non-custodial wallet puts it in a unique position to accelerate mainstream blockchain adoption. It's an exciting growth opportunity for Elrond and its ecosystem as it opens the door for expansion of its user base.

"The seamless integration of Elrond further expands the wide array of crypto-centric services available to Opera Crypto Browser users. Such interoperability is increasingly important for any project aiming to embrace Web3, and we are excited to have another blockchain partner join us on our mission to accelerate the evolution of the internet," said Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera.

The integration of Elrond technology and tokens also showcases the impressive ecosystem of ESDTs and dApps built around the blockchain. Opera users can access native EGLD tokens and ESDTs from Holoride, Itheum, Utrust, and Maiar DEX, making it a perfect introduction to Web3. Having the entire Elrond ecosystem at their fingertips allows users to participate without a third-party wallet.

Easy access to blockchain products is vital for expansion, and both companies are showing their intent to aid this growth. Connecting one of the most active and innovative ecosystems with a globally trusted browser is an exciting step towards mass adoption and a move that will undoubtedly bring down the barrier to entry for users worldwide.

About Elrond

Elrond is a new blockchain architecture designed from scratch to bring a 1,000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism.

Full Res visual: https://we.tl/t-HFQxUkvXB8

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904664/EGLD_in_Opera_Browser.jpg

Media Contact:Dan Voicu, Head of Communicationsdan.voicu@elrond.com

Distributed by STORM Partners. Contact Adrian Bono for interviews, and quotes - adrian.bono@storm.partners, +34 608 861 127 or telegram @STORMPartners 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/300-million-opera-users-to-gain-access-to-the-eco-friendly-and-fast-transactions-of-the-elrond-blockchain-301630694.html

in Evidenza