350 thousand believers take part in Great Procession with the Cross devoted to the Day of the Baptism of Rus'

MOSCOW, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, 2021, in Kiev, on the eve of the 1033th anniversary of the Baptism of Rus', after a thanksgiving on St. Vladimir Hill, His Beatitude Onufry, Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine, together with representatives of Local Orthodox Church, bishops and clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, led the Great Procession with the Cross to the Kiev-Pechersk Laura of the Dormition.

The solemn prayer march carried the relics of the Holy Prince Vladimir and miracle-working icons of the Most Holy Mother of God, which were brought from various parts of Ukraine. The participants walked the central streets of Kiev from St. Vladimir Hill to the Kiev-Pechersk Laura to worship at the All-Night Vigil.

At the station cross on Grushevsky Street, His Holiness Metropolitan Onufry, together with the clergy and lay people, prayed for the rest of the souls of those who were killed in the tragic events in February 2014 and laid flowers.

When the episcopate and clergy assembled in the square at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Kiev-Pechersky Laura for the All-Night Vigil, worshippers were still departing St. Vladimir Hill to walk the streets of the Ukrainian capital city singing prayers and hymns. After the prayer procession, a briefing took place at the Kiev-Pechersky Laura for mass media reporters.

This year, 350 thousand Orthodox believers took part in the Procession with the Cross. This figure was given during the briefing by the chancellor of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Anthony of Borispol and Brovary.

UOC Information-Education Department

DECR Communication Service