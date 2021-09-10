Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:22 Nel 2020 sequestrati quasi 13 mln di pezzi contraffatti

12:21 Obbligo vaccinale, Speranza: "Nessuna paura, previsto da Costituzione"

12:17 Adm, Minenna: "Nell'anno della pandemia garantita la salvaguardia della salute del Paese

12:14 Green pass Italia esteso, Salvini: "Draghi dica cosa ha in mente"

12:12 Adm, tra marzo e dicembre 2020 in smart working il 41% delle ore lavorate dai dipendenti

12:06 Alitalia, Ue: "Aiuti da 900 milioni del 2017 illegali, Italia li recuperi"

12:06 Adm, nel 2020 controllati 10.458 esercizi: inibiti 297 siti web senza autorizzazione

12:04 Zona gialla e bianca, regole e misure: cosa cambia da 13 settembre

12:00 Covid, scuse della leghista Donato a figlia del medico morto

11:49 Minacce di morte a Speranza via mail, denunciato 35enne

11:46 Obbligo vaccinale, Crisanti: "Sì ma non gestito come green pass"

11:32 Scuola, Usr Lazio: "50mln ai presidi per assumere circa 6000 tra docenti e bidelli"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

3DMed Diagnostics Donates Medical Supplies to Support COVID-19 Fight in Cambodia

10 settembre 2021 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai-based biotechnology company, 3DMed Diagnostics, has donated anti-coronavirus medical appliances worth US$218,000 to Cambodia's Ministry of Health to support its campaign against COVID-19. A handover ceremony was held on Friday September 3 via video in Shanghai with Cambodian officials participating from their home country.

The donation will help Cambodia better control COVID-19 with equipment and medical supplies for COVID-19 testing, detection and diagnosis, including ANDiS 3100 Automated Sample Preparation Workstation, ANDiS 350 Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System, ANDiS 300 Liquid Handling Workstation, Real-time Quantitative PCR Instrument, ANDiS Fast SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR Detection Kit, and Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit.  

In collaboration with the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC), a Cambodian non-profit research institution, 3DMed aims to greatly improve the lab's efficiency in testing and detecting COVID-19 in Cambodia. Compared with the 4–5-hour turnaround time of regular testing methods, the rapid test solutions by 3DMed can produce results in 70 minutes, which is crucial to conducting large-scale nucleic acid screening and testing across Cambodia.

The donation also includes testing kits capable of detecting the delta variant and all other variants of interest (VOI) and variants of concern (VOC) identified by WHO, which will enable the health authority to accurately detect and control the spread of COVID variants.

With the recent surge of the delta variant, the Cambodian government is facing a great challenge to control the spread of COVID-19. During the ceremony, Mr. Neang Samrith Komar, consul general of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Shanghai, conveyed his appreciation to China for its brotherly friendship and shared his belief that Cambodia will win this fight against the pandemic.

Caifu Chen, Chief Technology Officer with 3D Med, said that since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has continued to support more than 60 countries and regions in their battle against the pandemic. "We are proud to support the Cambodian people during this most difficult time, and we hope they can overcome the epidemic soon."

About 3DMed Diagnostics:

Established in Shanghai in 2010,3DMed Diagnostics is one of the first companies to provide oncology precision medical testing services in China. With long-term expertise in this field, 3DMed Diagnostics has become one of the market leaders in precision oncology diagnostics in China since its spin-off from the group company.

More Information, please refer to: https://www.3dmedcare.com/ 

Hot Line: +86-21-34780310 marketing@3dmedcare.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611964/image_5001663_37344776.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA against COVID video in Shanghai Cambodia's Ministry of Health Shanghai Shi
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il monitoraggio dell'Iss
News to go
Undici centri benessere chiusi dopo ispezione Nas
News to go
Poco grano, l'allarme dei pastifici
News to go
Vino, fatturato sale a 11 miliardi nel 2021
News to go
Covid, bollettino 9 settembre
News to go
Macedonia, incendio in ospedale: almeno 10 morti
News to go
Cannabis, primo sì alla legge: a casa sarà possibile coltivare fino a 4 piante
News to go
Crocifisso a scuola, per la Cassazione "non è discriminatorio"
News to go
Omicidio Favara, fermato ex suocero Salvatore Lupo
News to go
Tennis, US Open: Berrettini ko contro Djokovic
News to go
Green pass Italia, c'è il sì della Lega
News to go
Afghanistan, nuove proteste in piazza nonostante divieto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza