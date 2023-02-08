Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:00 Nuova scoperta nello spazio lontanissimo da noi, il pianeta nano Quaoar ha un anello come Saturno

16:59 Roma, accoltellato a Termini per 20 euro: tre fermati

16:56 Sanremo 2023, Schillaci al festival per appello a prevenzione tumori

16:47 Ucraina, Zelensky a Parigi incontrerà Macron e Scholz

16:41 Ergastolo ostativo, Consulta restituisce gli atti ai giudici: la legge è cambiata

16:33 Concessioni balneari, in arrivo proroga di un anno

16:07 Covid oggi Lazio, 648 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 374 casi

15:42 Grillo jr, madre della giovane che ha denunciato stupro: "Dopo era solo corpo che camminava"

15:29 Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan visita zone colpite e ammette: "All'inizio problemi nei soccorsi"

15:23 Sanremo 2023, Sisal: Mengoni saldo in testa seguito da Giorgia, Elodie e Ultimo

15:07 Sanremo, in occasione del festival arriva da Indigo.ai il chatbot 'fantacantautore'

15:01 Carburanti, Salvini: "Taglio accise se prezzo benzina sopra due euro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

3DOM Alliance begins shipping samples of X-SEPA, a revolutionary separator technology

08 febbraio 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DOM Alliance Inc. ("3DOM Alliance") announces that samples of the X-SEPA, a revolutionary separator technology, have begun shipping. The X-SEPA, as first announced in December 2022, has a unique structure that helps to improve the performance of existing battery technologies and accelerate the speed of next-generation battery development, thereby promoting the transition to a more sustainable electric society.

Last year, 3DOM Alliance announced that preparations had been made for mass production following eight years of separator research and development. The company has now started providing X-SEPA samples to battery manufacturers around the world. 3DOM Alliance is already working to respond to requests for samples from more than ten companies and preparing to increase X-SEPA production volume by the end of the year.

 

The X-SEPA is comprised of multiple layers of highly heat-resistant polyimide membranes, within each a uniform three-dimensional array of pores. This unique structure allows for fine control over separator properties in each layer and overall optimization according to the application and desired battery performance. The X-SEPA thus transcends the conventional function of a separator to provide new added-value to batteries. The structure and material provide longer life, higher reliability, and high-rate discharge performance. This offers a solution to several challenges in the battery industry, including the need for adequate safety and technologies suitable for up-and-coming applications such as electric vehicles in high-temperature regions of the world or air mobility. Furthermore, the regularity of the structure allows for flexible design and optimization as well as simulation through high-precision modeling, which has the potential to drastically accelerate the battery development process.

noco-noco Pte. Ltd. ("noco-noco"), 3DOM Alliance's Singapore-based subsidiary, will buy long-life batteries equipped with the X-SEPA that have been manufactured by strategic allies and utilize those in services spanning battery first- and second-life use. The aim is to address environmental issues by reducing the required number of batteries in circulation by as much as 75% while maximizing the efficiency of their use. noco-noco intends to encourage this shift away from the unsustainable economic system of mass production and mass consumption through an innovative "Data & Profit Sharing" business model, in which companies that help to extend product life can gain access to battery-related information and continually receive a share of profits over the span of the product's service life.

By reimagining the role of the separator and repositioning batteries as social infrastructure, 3DOM Alliance and noco-noco are working to address shortcomings in today's battery industry and unlock the full potential of batteries to mitigate urgent environmental issues.

CONTACT: 3DOM Alliance Inc. PR Team, Email: pr@3dom.co.jp  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998381/X_SEPA_EN.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998382/X_SEPA_photo_High_Res_Both.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963406/Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3dom-alliance-begins-shipping-samples-of-x-sepa-a-revolutionary-separator-technology-301741874.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Altro Ambiente have begun shipping shipping as first announced speed
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky in visita a Londra
News to go
Mutui, prorogata scadenza domande Fondo Garanzia prima casa
News to go
Operazione Hydros, intercettate 81 balle di cocaina nel Pacifico
News to go
Usa recuperano resti pallone spia Cina
News to go
Migranti, affonda barcone in Grecia: 3 morti, 20 dispersi
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Mandare Pnrr riveduti entro 30 aprile"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
News to go
Migranti, lettera all'Ue: "Sistema asilo è fattore d'attrazione"
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2023, come funziona
News to go
Foggia, sfruttamento migranti baraccopoli: sequestrate 2 aziende
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza