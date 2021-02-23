Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:11 Scuola chiusa a Roma per variante covid brasiliana

16:02 Covid Abruzzo, 322 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

15:45 Omicidio Caruana Galizia, un imputato si dichiara colpevole

15:36 Brescia zona arancione rafforzata, "casi ospedali raddoppiati"

15:28 Covid Valle d'Aosta, 4 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 23 febbraio

15:04 Caos Procure, De Magistris: "Io bloccato da tritolo istituzionale"

14:36 live Covid Italia oggi, dati delle regioni: 23 febbraio

14:34 Covid Basilicata, 120 nuovi contagi e 1 morto: bollettino

14:25 Conte di nuovo prof, venerdì all'Università di Firenze

14:13 Moni Ovadia: ''Protestare finché bar strapieni e teatri ancora chiusi''

14:13 Covid Lombardia, Bertolaso: "Ecco il nuovo piano vaccini"

13:59 "Bianco attacca nero", YouTube blocca canale: ma si parlava di scacchi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

3M Teams with Pegatron to Advance Virtual Reality Headset Design and Efficiency

23 febbraio 2021 | 14.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  3M and Pegatron have teamed up to develop a new Virtual Reality reference design headset with a folded optics lens. This new curved lens includes 3M's proprietary reflective polarizer for high resolution, high transmission and a wide field of view enabling a thinner, lighter-weight design.

Pegatron and 3M have teamed up to develop a new Virtual Reality reference design headset with a folded optics lens. A new curved lens includes 3M’s proprietary reflective polarizer for high resolution, high transmission and a wide field of view enabling a thinner, lighter-weight design. The result is a VR experience with great resolution and an immersive experience.

The 3M lens assembly incorporates a curved glass lens with the new 3M™ High Acuity Reflective Polarizer (HARP) lens. "We are excited to bring this advanced technology to the virtual reality market," said Susan Kent, Ph.D., 3M Virtual Reality Technical Leader. "Folded optics is a very efficient method to deliver high resolution, high contrast content in a beautiful and sleek design."

"The new lens technology allows more freedom in the design of the headset," said Paula Chen, Pegatron VX6 Project Leader. "Our new reference design, the VX6, is streamlined and slim while sitting close to the eye."

VX6 reference design is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform. Wi-Fi 6 performance enables VX6 to achieve truly wireless VR with fast download speed. Four cameras handle mixed reality experience and head tracking. While the headset has a narrow profile, it adjusts for wearers with prescription glasses. The field of view is 95 degrees and, because of the curved lenses, feels fully immersive.

Mass production readiness for the VX6 headset with 3M curved lenses is slated for late 2021, while flat 3M lenses may be available earlier. Interested VR supply chain companies should contact 3M soon to lock in orders.

Visit go.3M.com/arvr to learn more and watch Pegatron and 3M 'tear down' the headset on video.

About 3MAt 3M (NYSE: MMM) we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About PegatronPegatron is a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing company building various communications, computing and consumer electronics for global leading brands. The company has research and development expertise as well as design proficiencies for optimum consumer acceptance.

3M

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441367/3M_Pegatron_VR_headset.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343410/3M_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Pegatron to Advance Virtual Reality Headset Pegatron Headset linea
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, Amadeus conferma: Loredana Berté superospite
Calci, schiaffi e minacce ad anziani: orrore in casa riposo Palermo
Crozza è Draghi, in Parlamento la messa cantata
Busia: "Draghi riconosce ruolo centrale Anac, lotta a corruzione resti priorità"
Scienza&Salute: i segreti dell'alimentazione 'alternativa'
Giachetti: "Draghi come Ronaldo? Meglio come Totti"
Le lacrime della senatrice M5S: "Sì a Draghi è lacerante"
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza