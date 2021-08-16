Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 21:54
comunicato stampa

42Gears Announces Zero-Day Support for Android 12

16 agosto 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced that its device management solutions now offer zero-day readiness for Android 12, the next version of the immensely popular mobile operating system. With zero-day support, IT admins using SureMDM, the 42Gears device management solution, can continue to maintain continuity as they secure, monitor, and manage newly-updated Android devices.

42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo

"Zero-day support for Android 12 is an important part of how we make our software as useful as possible," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "I'm very grateful to our team for the great effort they put into making zero-day support possible."

Android 12 represents a new milestone in Google's efforts to provide users with transparency and agency. For enterprises, this requires careful disclosure of what information IT admins request from users. At the same time, Android 12 introduces new ways to manage both work- and employee-owned devices. 42Gears has worked hard to ensure that admins who rely on SureMDM can easily explain and justify permissions to end users, so they can quickly take advantage of new features.

The latest versions of SureMDM Agent and SureLock now support Android 12; users can download them via the Google Play Store or 42Gears website.

"We applaud Google for the trajectory it has taken with Android 12," said Gupta. "As an MDM partner, security is always on our minds, and making sure users know how admins monitor and manage their devices is a major component of that. Once users and admins come to an understanding, implementing new features while being mindful of transparency should be easy."

For an extensive list of enterprise-focused changes in Android 12, please click here.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, and VR headsets. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg

 

 

articoli
in Evidenza