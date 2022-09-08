Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Settembre 2022
17:44
comunicato stampa

42Gears Announces Zero-Day support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Ahead of New Version Release

08 settembre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

42Gears customers can continue to manage their upgraded iOS and iPadOS devices using its MDM suite

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced that all its products are ready to offer zero-day support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. After the new version is released on September 12th, IT admins can continue to monitor and secure their upgraded iPhones and iPads effortlessly using SureMDM, 42Gears' flagship mobile device management solution.

The latest iOS and iPadOS version-16 comes with added features, some minor tweaks, and modifications that will improve the performance and overall experience of Apple devices. To stay relevant and align with the latest release, 42Gears is all set to help customers around the globe manage their iOS and iPadOS devices with its industry-leading device management solution.

"We want to support our customers every step of the way. By providing zero-day support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, we ensure that our customers don't have to think twice before updating to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Our products will work as smoothly after the upgrade as they do now. As IT admins have a lot on their plates, we aim to make their lives a little easier by proactively ensuring that they don't have to worry about the new version not being supported by the device management solution they use," stated Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears.

Customers can either download and install iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 from their iPhones and iPads Settings or use SureMDM to roll out the latest update to all of their devices. "Our customer-first approach always motivates us to follow the most recent trends and assist customers in maximizing their benefits. We look forward to seeing the changes that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 would bring to the MDM space," concluded Prakash.

To learn more about 42Gears' zero-day support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, please click here.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints. 42Gears products support company as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Wear OS, VR, and IoT platforms. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

ICT
