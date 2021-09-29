Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:47 Riforma catasto, Draghi: "Nessuno pagherà di più"

18:26 Covid oggi Lombardia, 438 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 29 settembre

18:16 Perrone Filardi (Sic): "Percorsi su misura per pazienti con scompenso cardiaco"

18:02 Draghi-Greta Thunberg, verso incontro domani a pre Cop26

17:53 Mattarella: "Vaccini e mezzi protezione in luoghi lavoro per ripartenza attività"

17:40 Vaccini Lazio, terza dose per 140mila over 80: prenotazione dalle 24

17:35 Vaccini, in Liguria stanziati 2,3 mln per nuovo 'scudo' contro Herpes zoster

17:25 Morti sul lavoro, Draghi: "E' una strage, subito pene più severe"

17:23 Covid oggi Italia, 3.212 contagi e 63 morti: bollettino 29 settembre

17:16 Silvestri (presidente di Lidl Italia): "Progetto strategico di grande rilevanza per il territorio"

17:13 Lidl, 60 mln investimento e 200 posti di lavoro in nuova Direzione regionale di Carmagnola (TO)

17:08 Elezioni Milano, il confronto tra i 13 candidati sindaco - Speciale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

42Gears Announces Zero-Day Support for Windows 11

29 settembre 2021 | 16.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading mobile device management (MDM) provider, has announced zero-day support for Windows 11 when it launches on October 5th. Thanks to zero-day support, 42Gears customers can upgrade to Windows 11 at any time, and continue to enjoy all the device management features they know and value. For those who do not wish to upgrade, 42Gears will continue to fully support Windows 10.

"We know that some of our customers are eager to harness Windows 11's improved layout and productivity features," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "Our zero-day support for the operating system will let them upgrade while still managing and securing their devices with the help of 42Gears."

Enterprises that choose to upgrade to Windows 11 can take advantage of major features, including:

IT administrators can use SureMDM to remotely upgrade devices from Windows 10 to Windows 11, so long as the most up-to-date version of the SureMDM Agent is installed on the device.

"42Gears manages devices across many operating systems - and this includes different versions of the same operating system, as well," said Prakash Gupta. "Whether customers rely on Windows 10 or Windows 11, we can offer them our full set of device management functionality."

For more information about 42Gears support for Windows 11, click here.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, and VR headsets. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on various operating systems. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza leading mobile device management device management features 0day zero day
Vedi anche
News to go
Nadef 2021, arriva l'ok del governo
News to go
Elezioni Roma, botta e risposta Raggi-Gualtieri
News to go
Eruzione vulcano Canarie, lava raggiunge l'oceano
News to go
Bollette luce e gas, aumenti dal 1° ottobre
News to go
Telegram oscura la chat no vax
News to go
Operai morti in deposito azoto, ipotesi omicidio colposo
News to go
Draghi candida Roma per Expo 2030
News to go
Elezioni Trieste, è corsa a due
News to go
Aeroporti, Fiumicino tra gli scali più green del mondo
News to go
Zaki, ancora un rinvio: terza udienza il 7 dicembre
News to go
Vaccino Covid e gravidanza, le indicazioni dell'Iss
News to go
Champions League, squadre italiane in campo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza