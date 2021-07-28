Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:21
42Gears Delivers Data-driven Insights with VisibilityIQ™ Foresight on Zebra Handheld Devices

28 luglio 2021 | 19.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading device management software provider, today announced that SureMDM, its unified endpoint management solution, now supports Zebra VisibilityIQ™ Foresight on Zebra Technologies' rugged mobile computers and tablets. This will allow 42Gears customers to monitor VisibilityIQs Foresight's data-driven analytics from the central SureMDM console, enabling smarter decision-making. 42Gears is a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Partner.

42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo

SureMDM's integration with VisibilityIQ Foresight benefits retail, logistics, and transportation firms requiring quick decision-making for frontline workers. With the help of VisibilityIQ Foresight, decision makers can quickly detect new trends, anticipate future challenges, and make the decisive choices needed to thrive in rapidly-changing industries.

Business benefits: 

Data-driven decision making: VisibilityIQ Foresight provides real-time data about any firm's Zebra devices, enabling admins to make rapid, smart choices to maximize efficiency.

A stronger central command center: VisibilityIQ Foresight joins the rich sets of data instantly available to anyone using the SureMDM online console. Now, admins can find even more data and make even better decisions in the same console.

A competitive advantage in uncertain times: VisibilityIQ Foresight leverages each enterprise's past patterns to anticipate future trends, letting users avoid or overcome problems.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, and VR headsets. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

