Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:47 Condoni fiscali, alt Corte Conti: "Alimentano attesa e si adeguano anche gli onesti"

15:32 Juve, nomi e news a centrocampo: da Milinkovic Savic a Pogba

15:28 Gratta e vince 500mila euro a Piedimonte San Germano con un biglietto da 5 euro

15:07 Corea del Sud, da oggi tutti più giovani: calcolo dell'età cambia

15:05 Governo, Meloni: "Non guardiamo ai sondaggi, orizzonte lungo"

15:01 Wagner, il piano di Prigozhin: "Rapire Shoigu". Ecco perché è saltato

14:57 Tivoli, ucciso in pestaggio dopo lite per musica alta: due arresti

14:47 Loftus-Cheek al Milan, Traoré e Pulisic per i rossoneri?

14:33 Lavoro, ass. Colla: "Festival segno fiducia e speranza tutto sistema emiliano-romagnolo"

14:32 Lavoro, Rosario De Luca: "Ostacolo crescita mancanza competenze richieste da mercato"

14:30 Lavoro, Fond. studi consulenti: "23 milioni 446mila gli occupati in Italia ad aprile"

14:29 Londra, sei giorni di sciopero al British Museum: "Si rifiuta di pagare gli aumenti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

42Gears Joins the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Silver Partner

28 giugno 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears is excited to announce that the company has achieved Silver Partner status in the Android Enterprise Partner Program.

With the increase in adoption of Android devices in enterprise environments, 42Gears' joining the Android Enterprise Program as a Silver Partner reinforces the company's ability to address the unique challenges faced by organizations in managing and securing Android devices. 42Gears' comprehensive suite of mobile device management solutions empowers businesses to streamline device deployment, enforce security policies, and efficiently manage their mobile ecosystem, all while maximizing productivity and reducing operational complexities.

The Android Enterprise Partner Program validates companies on three competencies - Partner Expertise, Product Excellence and Performance. As an Android Enterprise Silver Partner, 42Gears will have access to a wide range of resources, technical support, and training from Google, enabling the company to deliver enhanced solutions and support to its clients. This recognition also strengthens 42Gears' position as a trusted provider of mobile device management solutions in the Android ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to become a Silver Partner in the Android Enterprise Partner Program," said Onkar Singh, CEO of 42Gears. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team in delivering top-notch mobile device management solutions to our valued clients. It further validates our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and providing cutting-edge technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

42Gears is committed to leveraging its Silver Partner status to collaborate closely with Google and the Android Enterprise Partner Program to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses around the world.

"We are excited to welcome 42Gears to the Android Enterprise partner program as a Silver partner," said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. "By becoming a Silver partner, 42Gears has demonstrated their commitment for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business."

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-joins-the-android-enterprise-partner-program-as-a-silver-partner-301865494.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44744 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Android Enterprise Partner Program as Silver Partner status Android Enterprise Partner Program company has achieved
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Meloni: "Senza sostegno a Kiev mondo più instabile e pericoloso"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrati 547 orologi falsi
News to go
Pensioni minime, a luglio gli aumenti arretrati
Alluvione Emilia, Figliuolo commissario per la ricostruzione
News to go
Nuovo codice strada, approvazione entro l'autunno: cosa prevede
News to go
Istat: scende ancora l'indice di fiducia delle imprese
News to go
Inflazione, Rustichelli (Antitrust): "E' tassa più odiosa per famiglie"
News to go
Berlusconi, grande attesa per l'apertura del testamento
News to go
Dieselgate, ex capo Audi Stadler condannato a 1 anno e 9 mesi
News to go
Calabria, maxi operazione Carabinieri: 43 arresti per associazione mafiosa
News to go
Calciomercato, Onana sempre più tentato dal Manchester City. All'Inter in arrivo Thuram
News to go
Bonus Estate 2023 turismo: cos’è, a chi spetta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza