Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:05
42Gears Launches SureMDM Hub Cloud For MSPs

10 novembre 2022 | 17.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SureMDM Hub Cloud platform helps Managed Service Providers offer a multi-tenant MDM solution while reducing implementation complexity and operational costs.

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears is pleased to announce the launch of SureMDM Hub Cloud for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This release augments the already successful SureMDM Hub On-Premise offering.

 

SureMDM Hub allows 42Gears partners to offer secure and scalable mobile device management services to their customers from a single server setup with multi-tenant support. SureMDM Hub Cloud now makes this even easier. "With SureMDM Hub Cloud, our partners can manage multiple customers without having to worry about hosting, maintenance, or the initial set-up cost," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and CTO of 42Gears.

Benefits of SureMDM Hub:

"Our objective with the SureMDM Hub Cloud offering is to give our partners the flexibility to manage multiple customers from a single admin console at a lower cost," concluded Prakash.

SureMDM Hub Cloud is ideal for partners looking for rapid implementation with minimal upfront costs in establishing multi-tenant environments, whereas SureMDM Hub On-Premise is available for partners that require greater control over the hosting environment.

If one is interested in becoming a 42Gears partner or would like to learn more about SureMDM Hub, please write to partnerships@42gears.com.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-launches-suremdm-hub-cloud-for-msps-301674433.html

