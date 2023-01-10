Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

42Gears MDM Expands Zebra Technologies' Printer and RFID Device Management

10 gennaio 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor, announced that SureMDM, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, now supports Zebra Link-OS printers and RFID devices. 42Gears had successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for its flagship product SureMDM in 2020, during which the product's interoperability with select Zebra mobile computers was validated.

"It's not just smart or rugged devices that businesses use. They need a host of other devices for business operations, and it's equally important for organizations to be able to manage and secure them. That was the idea behind creating a technology that could help manage devices that do not run a traditional operating system, such as printers. We are a longstanding Zebra-partner, and are excited to be able to help customers manage Zebra printers and RFID devices in the easiest way possible," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears.

SureMDM is a cost-effective device management solution that helps front-line workers and IT administrators using Zebra Link-OS printers and Zebra FX7500 and FX9600 fixed RFID readers with firmware version 3.10 and above to stay productive at their workplaces.

With the latest updates, SureMDM users (IT Admins) can:

Both Zebra printers and RFID devices can integrate seamlessly with existing business infrastructure.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a prominent name in the enterprise mobility management domain, with advanced solutions that are designed to transform the digital workplace. Its product portfolio includes SaaS and on-premise solutions that support devices based on all major operating systems and help increase frontline worker efficiency. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, retail, and mobile app development. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, please visit  https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-mdm-expands-zebra-technologies-printer-and-rfid-device-management-301716611.html

in Evidenza