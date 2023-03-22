Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:42
comunicato stampa

454MW Astronergy TOPCon PV Modules Signed to Offer for Huge Brazilian Project

22 marzo 2023 | 12.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- TOPCon ace, Astronergy strength wows in all facets

HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 454MW ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV modules are ready to set off. Astronergy TOPCon is to set foot in the LATAM region after landing in Australia and Europe. Ace in TOPCon tech and pioneer in TOPCon mass production, the Tier 1-rated company wowed the industry again with its strength.

A KA manager from Astronergy said 454MW ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV modules were signed to offer a huge solar plant – Vista Alegre in Brazil. These modules are expected to finish their journey to Brazil in February of 2024 and will structure over half of the project. That's great recognition for Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV products.

Since its involvement in the PV industry in 2016, Astronergy is always standing at the front of each generation of PV tech. The smart manufacturing strength of Astronergy grows all its products with capacities to resist all possible tough situations and to function in customers' scenarios, which supports the company winning certifications from TüV Rhineland, PVEL, CTC National Inspection Group and other domestic and foreign authoritative testing organizations.

Recently, a depth assessment of Astronergy business conditions, products' materials and production links conducted by Underwriter Laboratories Inc. (UL) clarified the company's low carbon and intelligent performances in raw materials and links of design, testing, manufacturing, delivery, installation, and product value.

And according to UL's statement in the Astronergy bankability report, the ASTRO N series TOPCon products have impressive performances in power, efficiency, low-carbon lines and other important indexes of PV modules, such as LCOE, and low-temperature coefficient. UL also gives positive comments on Astronergy's systematisms, intellectualization, and traceability of all production processes.

What's more, fabulous PV tech performance and solar projects participations of Astronergy work as proof of its great product quality assurance, and gilded signboards for attracting bank financing support. All these help Astronergy gain awareness worldwide and enable Astronergy listed as BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV module maker in the first quarter of this year.

Seeing the world trend of promoting carbon neutrality, Astronergy is working to contribute more. ASTRO N is only the starting point of its high-efficiency PV modules. For a greener world, Astronergy is sure to break through tech limitations for higher efficiency, higher power, and higher performance in a relatively lower carbon and smarter way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038171/1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/454mw-astronergy-topcon-pv-modules-signed-to-offer-for-huge-brazilian-project-301778457.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
