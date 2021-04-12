Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 20:32
4K Pro Gaming On! GIGABYTE AORUS Introduces 4K Tactical Gaming Monitors

12 aprile 2021
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the introduction of the world's first tactical gaming monitor in 2019, AORUS, GIGABYTE's premium gaming brand, goes 4K in full force, launching the world's first 32-inch (FI32U), 43-inch (FV43U), 48-inch (FO48U) 4K UHD tactical gaming monitors that sport HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The new 4K monitor lineup is ready to make a splash in ultimate gaming on a big screen!

4K Pro Gaming On! Introducing GIGABYTE AORUS 4K Tactical Gaming Monitors

AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors check all the boxes for next-gen gaming. The HDMI 2.1 support enables superfast gaming powered by the latest graphics cards. Combining the ultra-high 4K OLED panel with the esports-grade high refresh rates of up to 144Hz and up to 0.5ms super-fast response time, the new 4K trio can deliver incredibly smooth gameplay with amazing details. The VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 ensures true-to-life colors. Most importantly, these monitors carry AORUS's proud tactical DNA, built in with the exclusive AORUS tactical functions such as;  Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, Active Noise Cancelling, and other in-game enhancements that help gamers get more out of the game!

GIGABYTE AORUS took the PC community by storm with the world's first tactical gaming monitor. Today it continues to go bigger, faster, and more pro at all levels with its advanced display technology and gaming know-hows. GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors are now available across the board and are expected to draw a ton of interests from gaming enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE's official website: https://www.aorus.com/monitors/4k

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482549/4K_Pro_Gaming_On__Introducing_GIGABYTE_AORUS_4K_Tactical_Gaming.jpg

in Evidenza