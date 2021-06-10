Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 20:16
4YFN Moves To The Heart Of MWC Putting Startups In The Centre Of The Mobile Ecosystem

10 giugno 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sir Ronald Cohen, the father of British venture capital among inspiring list of 150 keynote speakers

BARCELONA, Spain, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4YFN (Four Years From Now) 2021, the GSMA's key innovation platform, will be in the heart of MWC Barcelona for the first time this year. Combining these two influential events recognises the critical role startups play in fulfilling the potential of mobile technology. Taking place at Fira Gran Via from 28th June to 1st July 2021, this move creates value and fosters broader networking for all attendees of the world's largest connectivity event, connecting everyone and everything to a better future.

GSMA Logo

Mobile technology is central to futureproofing our economy, and innovation and startups are at the heart of this pursuit. Sir Ronald Cohen is among an impressive list of 150 speakers, including:

Over 400 international startups will exhibit their latest products in the Innovation Market and 200 startups will pitch their ideas in the 4YFN Discovery Area, hoping to attract the attention of leading funds, VCs, and CVCs.

"The world is changing at unprecedented speeds. The mobile ecosystem must seize this moment to be a force for change – contributing to society and the planet so that we are proud of what we pass on to future generations," said Pere Duran, 4YFN Series Director. "There are many inspiring examples of startups working to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues and, this year, the event aims to encourage a more inclusive tech ecosystem, to accelerate and to celebrate those startups poised to make a real positive impact."

A new summit, the 4YFN Investor Programme, is dedicated to knowledge-sharing among the investor community. Also new for 2021, the 4YFN Impact Programme will include a dedicated summit and awards ceremony - the 4YFN Impact Awards Finale shining a spotlight on the best digital startups from around the globe making a positive contribution towards The Sustainable Development Goals. 

Join us at one of the world's most influential startup events by registering here, https://www.4yfn.com/registration/.

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in BarcelonaAfricaLos Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Thrive Series of regional conferences.  For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

About 4YFN

4YFN is the startup event of the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, GSMA MWC. Our goal is to support startups, investors and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530673/Mobile_World_Capital_Logo.jpg

 

AN EVENT OF Mobile World Capital Barcelona

 

Media Contacts: GSMA Press Office pressoffice@gsma.com

 

 

