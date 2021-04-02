Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Aprile 2021
5 reasons why you should add Moldova to your post-pandemic travel list

02 aprile 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHISINAU, Moldova, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're writing with good news: over 20 Moldovan hotels, wineries and guesthouses have received a Covid-19 Safe Travel certificate from the World Travel and Tourism Council. So, if you're looking to discover a new country, all while enjoying fabulous foods and wines, here is why Moldova, the least visited country in Europe — with an 83% drop in tourism since the pandemic — should be on your list once you can travel:

In Moldova, you will taste some of the best wines you've ever come across.

A trip to at least a few wineries included in Moldova's Wine Route should be on any traveler's bucket list. The country offers remarkable enogastronomic experiences ranging from fine dining and tastings of award-winning wines at fairytale-like chateaus, to artisanal wines paired with home-made traditional food.

You will enjoy beautiful natural scenery and a slower life connected to nature

Moldova charms its visitors with its rich history and unspoiled nature. The Sarmatian-sea canyons at Duruitoarea Veche will make you feel as if you landed on a Lord of the Rings film set, much like the medieval caves and rock-carved monasteries at Orheiul Vechi and Saharna. Moldova is one of the few countries in Europe where people can still experience slow village life — a simpler life, involving sustainable farming, calming for the body and mind.

But if you're the active kind, there's enough for you to do here too

Active visitors can undertake a soft adventure activity like kayaking, hiking through centuries-old woods, biking, or participating at marathons in the Cricova Cellars that hold the Guinness Book of World Records recognition as the largest underground wine cellar.

You can also get a glimpse of Soviet architecture and history

This year Moldova celebrates 30 years of independence. Yet, the better part of the complicated Soviet past is still visible in urban architecture, especially in Transnistria.

And why not take a tour of writers' houses, to discover more of Moldova's stories?

Discover Moldova's modern history by visiting writers' and artists' houses, turned into museums. The house of Moldova's foremost contemporary poet Grigore Vieru in the village of Pererâta, is an example of the economical and perfectly composed peasant architecture. Meanwhile, Russian poet Alexander Pushkin's house in Chișinău, where he was exiled, is a sample of early 19th century urban history.

Moldova: A place to find yourself

#moldovaaplacetofindyourself

Video - https://youtu.be/TiJ_aJhDT4sPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477499/ANTRIM_Orheiul_Vechi.jpg

"Orheiul Vechi” Cultural-Natural Reserve and Butuceni village by Mihai Potarniche.

in Evidenza