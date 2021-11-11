Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 07:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:53 Reddito cittadinanza, sventata truffa per oltre 60 mln: 16 arresti e 9mila denunciati

07:42 Bonus patente 2021, requisiti: come funziona

07:27 Terrorismo, misure cautelari per sei indagati

07:17 Maltempo Sicilia, appello prefetto Agrigento: "Non uscite di casa"

00:06 Terza dose vaccino da 1 dicembre, Pfizer e Moderna a over 40

00:02 Covid Germania, 40mila contagi: Berlino 'chiude' ai non vaccinati

23:47 Sileri contro la no vax Donato: "Parla a cavolo di cane" - Video

23:31 Chieti, trovato morto in casa con ferita alla testa

22:45 No green pass, Viminale: "Rischio contagi, questori potranno vietare cortei"

21:08 Dl Green Pass, da Senato ok a fiducia

20:42 Clima, accordo tra Usa e Cina: "Cooperiamo"

20:07 Pd, Letta su M5S in S&D: "Non si decide domani ma se c'è convergenza è buona notizia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

8th New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival Held from November 5 to 8

11 novembre 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHITOSE, Japan, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival was held at New Chitose Airport and online for four days from November 5 (Friday) to 8 (Monday), 2021.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102801/202111082993/_prw_PI1fl_9ST483Ym.jpg

NEW CHITOSE 2021 Signal Film Full Version (Camera mode): https://youtu.be/AZKOAu283N8

The competition screening, which is the main event of the festival, showed 92 films selected from over 2,200 submissions. An award ceremony was held on November 8 at the Portom Hall located in the international terminal building of New Chitose Airport.

AwardsGrand Prix for Short Films: "Easter Eggs"Nicolas Keppens, Belgium

Japan Grand Prix: "Replacements"Jonathan Hagard, Japan

New Talent Award: "The Fourth Wall"Mahboobeh Kalaee, Iran

Grand Prix for Feature Films: "The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily"Lorenzo Mattotti, France & Italy

Best Student Film: "Butterfly Jam"Shih-Yen Huang, France & Taiwan

Best Music Animation: "Czarodzielnica"Klaudia Ptasinska, Poland

All winning works can be found on the official festival website ( https://airport-anifes.jp/en ).

There was a new event called NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT PITCH 2021. There, nine Japanese animation filmmakers made short presentations on their upcoming projects, with the festival office and one of the commentators commending the following two projects.

NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT PITCH AWARD: "CHERRY AND VIRGIN"Project by Masanao Kawajiri

Emmanuel-Alain Raynal Award: "The Story of My First Love and the Rainbow Ferry That Was Sold"Project by Honami Yano

The archive movie of NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT PITCH 2021 will be available on the festival's official YouTube channel until November 19. See the details at the official website of the festival.

https://airport-anifes.jp/en

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
was held at Airport International Animation Festival Held The New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival Chitose Airport
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Papa: "Non stancatevi di fare il bene"
News to go
Terza dose vaccino Covid, da 1 dicembre a chi ha tra 40 e 60 anni
News to go
Covid oggi Germania, 236 morti in 24 ore
News to go
Bologna, scoperto 'bazar' della droga
News to go
Usa, respinto il ricorso di Trump
News to go
Genova, scoperta evasione fiscale milionaria commessa da compagnie aerotaxi
News to go
Cop26, diffusa bozza documento finale
News to go
Manovra 2022 attesa in Parlamento
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza