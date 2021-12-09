9th CHINT International Marketing Forum Explores Digital Decarbonization for a Green World

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a leading smart energy solutions provider, has successfully hosted a day of insights, discussions and networking at their 9th CHINT International Marketing Forum (CIMF). The virtual gathering themed "Digital Decarbonization for a Green World" took place on December 9 with authoritative experts from new energy, smart grid and energy storage applications and other fields attended.

"Addressing climate change issues and promoting green development have become a global consensus. CHINT will seize the opportunity to take advantage of the trend and help achieve the global carbon neutral goal," Cunhui Nan, Chairman of CHINT said.

After the message of the COP 26, CHINT has brought together all parties to explore the path of digital decarbonization at the forum's core session "Digital Decarbonization Summit." Prof. Xiangwan Du, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that "The generating capacity of China's new power system is under development from insignificant to significant. I believe CHINT's practice has played and will be playing a pivotal role in not only China but the world."

Until 2021, CHINT has a cumulative installed photovoltaic capacity of 8GW globally, which is equivalent to reducing CO2 emissions by more than eight million tons per year. Next, CHINT will accelerate the upgrade of both products and services globally by increasing the number of operation and maintenance centers to three, international service centers to 14, logistics centers to 17, and manufacturing bases to 13.

"Being involved in the development of China's new power system, CHINT is committed to facilitating the advancing of industry standard and promoting the global layout of green energy," said Lily Zhang, Director and Vice President of Zhejiang CHINT Electrics, President of CHINT Global.

During the forum, CHINT launched the Environmental Protection Commitment initiative with an aim to build a carbon-free future. The forum also saw CHINT unveil its new logo and launch the CHINT Singapore-Shanghai dual headquarters, which opens an international platform to its global partners.

Founded in 1984, CHINT's business across smart electric, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart home and many others, form a full industry chain advantage encapsulating "electricity". CHINT has operations in more than 140 countries and regions, with a revenue of nearly $13.7 billion in 2020.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706363/1.jpg