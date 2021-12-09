Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:24 Spazio, in orbita con Ixpe anche l'Università di Pisa

14:19 Webuild, cantieri al lavoro a pieno ritmo per tratta Bicocca-Catenanuova

14:15 Covid oggi Puglia, 229 contagi: bollettino 9 dicembre

14:14 Webuild: "Tratta Bicocca-Catenanuova, cantiere simbolo della mobilità sostenibile in Ue"

14:11 Variante Omicron, Ciccozzi: "Più contagiosa ma meno letale, stiamo tranquilli"

14:09 Covid Svizzera oggi, 10.894 contagi e 27 morti: tasso positività al 15%

13:51 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo altre 2 milioni di dosi Pfizer"

13:32 Massimo Ferrero, legale: "Si avvarrà della facoltà di non rispondere"

13:25 Covid oggi Fvg, 763 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 9 dicembre

13:02 Morta Lina Wertmuller, Rita Pavone: "Dolore enorme"

12:48 Wertmuller, capelli corti e occhiali bianchi: vezzi e virtù della signora del cinema

12:44 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Più contagiosa ma non buca tre dosi vaccino"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

9th CHINT International Marketing Forum Explores Digital Decarbonization for a Green World

09 dicembre 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a leading smart energy solutions provider, has successfully hosted a day of insights, discussions and networking at their 9th CHINT International Marketing Forum (CIMF). The virtual gathering themed "Digital Decarbonization for a Green World" took place on December 9 with authoritative experts from new energy, smart grid and energy storage applications and other fields attended.

"Addressing climate change issues and promoting green development have become a global consensus. CHINT will seize the opportunity to take advantage of the trend and help achieve the global carbon neutral goal," Cunhui Nan, Chairman of CHINT said.  

After the message of the COP 26, CHINT has brought together all parties to explore the path of digital decarbonization at the forum's core session "Digital Decarbonization Summit." Prof. Xiangwan Du, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that "The generating capacity of China's new power system is under development from insignificant to significant. I believe CHINT's practice has played and will be playing a pivotal role in not only China but the world."

Until 2021, CHINT has a cumulative installed photovoltaic capacity of 8GW globally, which is equivalent to reducing CO2 emissions by more than eight million tons per year. Next, CHINT will accelerate the upgrade of both products and services globally by increasing the number of operation and maintenance centers to three, international service centers to 14, logistics centers to 17, and manufacturing bases to 13.

"Being involved in the development of China's new power system, CHINT is committed to facilitating the advancing of industry standard and promoting the global layout of green energy," said Lily Zhang, Director and Vice President of Zhejiang CHINT Electrics, President of CHINT Global. 

During the forum, CHINT launched the Environmental Protection Commitment initiative with an aim to build a carbon-free future. The forum also saw CHINT unveil its new logo and launch the CHINT Singapore-Shanghai dual headquarters, which opens an international platform to its global partners.

Founded in 1984, CHINT's business across smart electric, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart home and many others, form a full industry chain advantage encapsulating "electricity". CHINT has operations in more than 140 countries and regions, with a revenue of nearly $13.7 billion in 2020.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706363/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
smart grid Smart networking at their CHINT International Marketing Forum
Vedi anche
News to go
Addio a Lina Wertmuller, la regista aveva 93 anni
News to go
Medicinali pericolosi, scatta sequestro della Gdf in aeroporto
News to go
"Covid più grande crisi globale per bimbi in 75 anni"
News to go
Variante Omicron, cosa dicono i primi studi Pfizer
News to go
Caso Prosek, la lettera della filiera vitivinicola italiana all'Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 8 dicembre
News to go
Massimo Ferrero, oggi interrogatorio di garanzia
News to go
Tredicesima torna a crescere nel 2021
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza