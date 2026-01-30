2026 POLLS: JIP Vows to Be "Accelerator" in Ruling Coalition

Osaka, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, said that his party will take the role of the "accelerator" in propelling its coalition with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party forward. Asked in a recent interview about his party competing in some constituencies with the LDP in the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Yoshimura said that the JIP will appeal to voters that it will be the "accelerator" and "engine" in the ruling coalition partnership. Mentioning that some within the LDP are against some measures proposed under the two parties' coalition agreement, such as social security reforms and a consumption tax cut, Yoshimura said, "It's important for the JIP to be a driving force of reforms to achieve (such measures)." "We'll also promote policies that did not make headway under the previous coalition of the LDP and Komeito," he added. For the upcoming election, the JIP's main goal will be for the ruling camp to secure a Lower House majority, Yoshimura said. "I'm prepared to step down as party chief if the ruling coalition fails to clinch a majority," he said. The JIP will aim to secure 38 seats, which is the same number of seats achieved in the previous Lower House election in 2024, as well as win in all 19 constituencies in Osaka Prefecture, where the party is based, Yoshimura said. Next week's election is "for a vote of confidence over the changed ruling coalition," he said. "If what we propose under our coalition agreement secures public approval, we'll be able to swiftly move ahead (in achieving the proposed measures) with further momentum." According to Yoshimura, the JIP's major policies are lowering social insurance fees, scrapping consumption tax on food items, cutting down on the number of Lower House seats and establishing a secondary capital for the country. Highlighting the significance of the LDP featuring in its campaign platform suspending the consumption tax rate on food, Yoshimura voiced his hopes to work together with Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi, who has vowed to achieve this measure in fiscal 2026, to realize the proposal as soon as possible. Yoshimura said that the party's secondary capital proposal and the so-called Osaka metropolis plan "go hand-in-hand." "The most important part of the secondary capital plan is about establishing a base of economic growth," he said. Osaka can fulfill its responsibilities better as a secondary capital if the city of Osaka and Osaka Prefecture become one under the Osaka metropolis plan, Yoshimura said. Regarding a scandal in which some JIP local assembly members evaded paying high national health insurance premiums, Yoshimura said, "I deeply apologize to the voters." "It's not something that should be forgiven, and (their misconduct) clearly violated the policies of our party," he added, saying that the members have been expelled from the party. "Implementing reforms to lower social insurance premiums remains a very important policy, and this is something we must continue working on," he said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]