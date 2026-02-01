2026 POLLS: Responses to China, Trump Key Diplomatic Issues

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--How to deal with deteriorating Japan-China ties and U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which is increasingly taking a "peace through strength" approach, are major diplomatic issues in Sunday's general election in Japan. At a time when the international order has been shaken, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is calling for promoting dialogue with China and strengthening relations with the United States, the only ally of Japan. The opposition side is questioning her conservative diplomatic stance. "I will consider the possibility of holding direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help Beijing correctly understand Japan's position," Takaichi said at a debate session hosted by the Japan National Press Club on Jan. 26. Takaichi, who took office last October, said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in November that a possible contingency over Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan. Angered by the remark, China, which regards Taiwan as the core of its core interests, retaliated by suspending fisheries imports from Japan again and banning exports of dual-use goods to the country. In their policy pledges for the upcoming Lower House general election, the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling party, are calling for improving ties with China through dialogue. The LDP is seeking to build constructive and stable relations with China through open dialogue. The JIP stresses the importance of the two countries continuing dialogue to establish a mutually beneficial economic relationship. Meanwhile, Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the new major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, established by Komeito, the former coalition partner of the LDP, and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in an internet program that Japan-China relations are "in a serious situation." In its election platform, the Japanese Communist Party slammed Takaichi's Taiwan remark as "foolish and dangerous," demanding that it be withdrawn. Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party, criticized Takaichi, saying that her remark over Taiwan has "heightened tensions with China." In their respective platforms, the LDP, the JIP and the opposition Democratic Party for the People say that the Japan-U.S. alliance is the linchpin of Tokyo's diplomatic and security policies in light of the increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan. But the Trump administration, which is leaning toward securing his country's interests in the Western Hemisphere, including the Americas, carried out military strikes on Venezuela and remove its president, Nicolas Maduro, early this year. Despite criticisms that the U.S. action was in violation of international law, Japan, though attaching importance to the rule of law, has refrained from commenting on the matter, apparently in consideration of its alliance with the United States. While many parties have stopped short of mentioning the U.S. attacks, the JCP and the SDP have criticized the United States in their campaign platforms. At the Jan. 26 debate, JCP chief Tomoko Tamura pressed Takaichi, saying, "Why don't you criticize President Trump although Japan advocates the rule of law?" Among other opposition parties, Reiwa Shinsengumi and the Tax Cuts Japan & Patriotic Alliance, which was established recently, are calling for overhauling the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement. Sanseito is seeking an equal Japan-U.S. alliance. The Conservative Party of Japan is calling for strengthening cooperation with countries that share values. Team Mirai underscores the importance of Japan making contributions to the maintenance of the international order. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]