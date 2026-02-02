circle x black
27 Dead, 290 Injured in Heavy Snow since Jan. 20 in Japan

02 febbraio 2026 | 11.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow in Japan since Jan. 20 has left a total of 27 people dead in eight of the country&apos;s 47 prefectures and 290 others injured in 12 prefectures, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday. By prefecture, 12 died in Niigata, six in Akita, three in Hokkaido, two in Aomori and one each in Iwate, Yamagata, Nagano and Shimane. The Niigata prefectural government on Monday set up a heavy snow response headquarters, headed by the governor, with the number of casualties reaching 97 in the central Japan prefecture. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

