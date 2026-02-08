circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

43 Pct Used Social Media, Video Sites for Voting Decisions: Exit Poll

08 febbraio 2026 | 14.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press exit poll has found that 42.7 pct of respondents used information on social media and video-sharing sites when deciding which party to vote for in Japan&apos;s House of Representatives election Sunday. The proportion fell 4.2 percentage points from last July&apos;s House of Councillors election. Meanwhile, respondents who did not use such services very much or at all totaled 53.3 pct, up 3.3 points. Of those who relied on information from social media and video-sharing sites, 37.9 pct voted for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, followed by the Democratic Party for the People at 11.9 pct and Sanseito at 10.6 pct. The Centrist Reform Alliance won the votes of 8.9 pct of such voters, the Japan Innovation Party 8.4 pct, Team Mirai 7.7 pct, and the Conservative Party of Japan 4.9 pct. Of those who did not use the services very much or at all, 38.8 pct voted for the LDP, 20.8 pct for the Centrist Reform Alliance, 8.7 pct for the JIP, and 8.6 pct for the DPFP. In the latest general election, many parties utilized online advertisements. An ad video uploaded to YouTube by the LDP garnered more than 150 million views. A large number of videos created with generative artificial intelligence tools were spread online. Voters seem to have grown somewhat cautious over the plethora of information. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260208 00810] X590
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza