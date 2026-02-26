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46 Pct of Japanese High School Students Use Generative AI

26 febbraio 2026 | 07.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--A government survey found Thursday that 46.2 pct of internet-using high school students in Japan have used generative artificial intelligence. The fiscal 2025 survey on children&apos;s internet use, conducted by the Children and Families Agency in November-December, covered 5,000 individuals aged 10-17 and their guardians, also totaling 5,000, as well as 3,000 guardians of those aged up to 9. Over 60 pct in each group provided valid answers. The annual survey began in fiscal 2009. The latest poll was the first to ask about generative AI. Among internet-using junior high school students, 30.8 pct said they have used generative AI, while the rate stood at 8.6 pct among elementary school students aged 10 or over. The average time spent on the internet per weekday came to six hours and 44 minutes among high school students, up 25 minutes from the previous year, five hours and 24 minutes among junior high school students and three hours and 54 minutes among elementary school students aged 10 and over. The internet usage rate stood at 99.0 pct among children aged 10-17, with many using smartphones and school-provided tablet devices to watch videos, search for information and play games. Among those under 10, the rate was 75.2 pct. Children in the 10-17 age group were also asked about problems regarding internet use, with 25.5 pct saying they have received spam emails and messages, and 22.3 pct answering that they were unable to concentrate on their studies or have sufficient sleep as they became absorbed in the internet too much. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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