circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

68 Women Elected to Japan's Lower House, 2nd Highest on Record

09 febbraio 2026 | 06.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Sixty-eight women were elected to Japan&apos;s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in Sunday&apos;s vote, the second highest figure. Women accounted for 14.6 pct of successful candidates, also the second highest on record. The previous Lower House election in 2024 saw the highest number of successful female candidates, at 73, and the highest proportion of female winners, at 15.7 pct. In the latest election, 21.7 pct of female candidates won seats. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party had the largest number of women who clinched seats, at 39, followed by the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito, all at eight. Team Mirai and the Japanese Communist Party had two successful female candidates each, while the Japan Innovation Party saw one female candidate elected. The number of female candidates who were elected for the first time came to 27--15 from the LDP, six from Sanseito, three from the DPFP, two from Team Mirai and one from the Centrist Reform Alliance. LDP&apos;s Hikaru Fujita, who announced her pregnancy just before the start of the campaign period, won her first term. The Centrist Reform Alliance&apos;s Eri Igarashi, who gave birth in October, failed to retain her seat. Women accounted for a record 24.4 pct of all candidates, still short of the government&apos;s goal of raising the proportion of female candidates in a Lower House election to 35 pct by 2025. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260209 00323] X662
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza