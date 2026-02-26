7.8 Pct of Firms in Japan Take Measures Against Bears

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Of companies in Japan, 7.8 pct have implemented measures to address the impact of bears on their operations, according to a survey by Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. The online survey, carried out between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, covered 5,140 companies across the country. Of them, 404 said that they have taken measures. Companies in all regions except Shikoku, western Japan, put countermeasures in place as the number of bears witnessed in human settlements is increasing, according to the survey. The proportion of companies that took measures against bears was largest in the Tohoku northeastern region, at 27.8 pct, followed by the Hokuriku central region, at 19.7 pct, and Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 18.0 pct. In Tohoku, 9.2 pct said they took measures as their operations were affected by bears, while 18.6 pct said they did so although there has been no impact. A Tokyo Shoko Research official said that companies in Tohoku "have a strong sense of crisis over damage from bears." Asked about specific measures, the most common answer was informing and educating employees about the danger of bears, cited by 82.2 pct, followed by installing or distributing self-defense goods, by 45.7 pct. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]