2026020601042.xml

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Following is a party-by-party breakdown of seats won in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, as of 11 p.m., with figures in parentheses showing the number of seats won in single-seat constituencies and under the proportional representation system in that order: Party Name Seats Won Pre-Election Strength Liberal Democratic Party 166 (127/ 39) 198 Centrist Reform Alliance 10 ( 0/ 10) 172 Japan Innovation Party 5 ( 2/ 3) 34 Democratic Party for the People 2 ( 2/ 0) 27 Japanese Communist Party 0 ( 0/ 0) 8 Reiwa Shinsengumi 0 ( 0/ 0) 8 Tax Cuts Japan & Patriotic Alliance 0 ( 0/ 0) 5 Sanseito 0 ( 0/ 0) 2 Conservative Party of Japan 0 ( 0/ 0) 1 Social Democratic Party 0 ( 0/ 0) 0 Team Mirai 1 ( 0/ 1) 0 Minor Parties 0 ( 0/ 0) 0 Independents 1 ( 1/ -) 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 185 (132/ 53) 465 Note: Of the 465 Lower House seats, 289 are for single-seat constituencies and 176 for regional proportional representation blocs. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]