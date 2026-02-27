Afghanistan-Pakistan, Islamabad: '274 Taliban and terrorists killed'

Pakistan's military states that "274 Taliban and terrorists" have been killed and "more than 400 wounded" in operations launched in recent hours against Afghanistan. The Pakistani newspaper Dawn reports this. The toll confirmed by the spokesperson for the Pakistani Army and reported by the daily also mentions 12 soldiers killed and 27 injured "while defending Pakistan's territorial integrity". Pakistani military officials stated that they only attacked "military targets" in neighboring Afghanistan, which has been back in Taliban hands since 2021.