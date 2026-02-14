Aging Families of Possible N. Korea Abductees Seek Wider Support

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The families of missing persons believed to have been abducted by North Korea but not designated as such on the Japanese government's official list of abduction victims need broader support as their activities have been affected by aging. Activities relying solely on family members are nearing their limits, say people involved in efforts to rescue possible abduction victims. On Feb. 5, Shoichiro Akita, the father of Miwa, who is among the missing persons, died at the age of 93. In December 1985, Miwa, then 21, called her mother to tell her that she would stay at a friend's house after leaving university in Kobe, the capital of the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo. Miwa's shoes and other personal items were found the following day near the prefecture's coast facing the Sea of Japan. Although Hyogo prefectural police believed that she likely committed suicide, there were suspicious circumstances in her disappearance, such as an unused train ticket in her bag. According to the Investigation Commission on Missing Japanese Probably Related to North Korea, a civic group dedicated to locating the missing persons, Shoichiro was a central figure among related families living in the Kansai western region. Since the organization's establishment in 2003, he was actively involved in its activities, including gathering petition signatures. In a shortwave radio program operated by the organization, Shoichiro was among the first family members of those unaccounted for to send a message. "I hope to drink a cup of coffee that you made," he said in a message to his missing daughter. "Please tell us whether you're doing all right." Shoichiro's wife, Reiko, died at the age of 88 in 2022. Miho Yoshimi, 65, an older sister of Miwa, said that she will always remember her younger sister cooking beside the mother at home. "I hope that I become the last person who has a difficult time not being able to see a family member anymore," Yoshimi said. While Yoshimi has been involved in the organization's efforts, including gathering petitions and speaking before the United Nations, some family members are unable to pass their search efforts on to the next generation. According to the organization, only a few parents of the missing people are actively involved in such activities. The Japanese government has recognized 17 Japanese individuals as abducted by North Korea, but police have not ruled out abductions for 871 people who are currently unaccounted for. The organization's chief, Kazuhiro Araki, said that the missing persons issue is "a big problem that could affect everyone." "I'm worried that we'll see no further developments and people will forget about those who are missing," he said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]