AI, South Korea halts DeepSeek over 'privacy risks'

South Korea has halted DeepSeek. The government in Seoul announced that it has temporarily suspended new downloads of the Chinese artificial intelligence app for users in the country. The decision was made due to concerns related to "data collection practices," the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The Personal Information Protection Commission specified that the suspension came into effect at 6 p.m. last Saturday and will remain in place until "improvements" are made in line with South Korean regulations on the protection of personal data. Users who have already downloaded DeepSeek will be able to continue using it, but are advised to be cautious as "there are risks."

"Those who have already downloaded and are using DeepSeek," said Nam Seok, a Commission official, "need to be careful because there are risks." According to the Commission, DeepSeek is cooperating with the South Korean authorities.