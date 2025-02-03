Australia, 17-year-old attacked by shark 100 meters from shore, dead from injuries

A 17-year-old girl died in Queensland, Australia, after being attacked by a shark one hundred meters from shore. Local police reported this, explaining that the young woman had sustained very serious injuries to her upper body. The Queensland Ambulance Service on 'X' explained that paramedics intervened for a ''serious shark bite incident'' at Woorim Beach, north of Brisbane. There are many sharks in the waters of the area, but the attack occurred close to shore, at a popular surf spot that has adopted shark protection measures. Police confirmed the girl was swimming in the waters off Bribie Island, about 100 meters from Woorim Beach, when she was attacked by a shark.

This is the second fatal shark incident in Australian waters this year, following the death of surfer Lance Appleby off the coast of South Australia on January 2. The last fatal attack in the Greater Brisbane Area dates back to 2006, when 21-year-old Sarah Whiley was killed while swimming with friends. According to the Australian government website, shark attacks in Queensland "happen rarely and most shark species do not pose a risk to humans".