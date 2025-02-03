circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:58
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Australia, 17-year-old attacked by shark 100 meters from shore, dead from injuries

03 febbraio 2025 | 17.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A 17-year-old girl died in Queensland, Australia, after being attacked by a shark one hundred meters from shore. Local police reported this, explaining that the young woman had sustained very serious injuries to her upper body. The Queensland Ambulance Service on 'X' explained that paramedics intervened for a ''serious shark bite incident'' at Woorim Beach, north of Brisbane. There are many sharks in the waters of the area, but the attack occurred close to shore, at a popular surf spot that has adopted shark protection measures. Police confirmed the girl was swimming in the waters off Bribie Island, about 100 meters from Woorim Beach, when she was attacked by a shark.

This is the second fatal shark incident in Australian waters this year, following the death of surfer Lance Appleby off the coast of South Australia on January 2. The last fatal attack in the Greater Brisbane Area dates back to 2006, when 21-year-old Sarah Whiley was killed while swimming with friends. According to the Australian government website, shark attacks in Queensland "happen rarely and most shark species do not pose a risk to humans".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Queensland Australia Queensland Ambulance Service su X. a Woorim Beach appena a nord di Brisbane Canberra
Vedi anche
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza