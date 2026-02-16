Australia, Bondi Beach attacker in court for the first time, faces 15 charges

The Bondi Beach attacker, in Australia, appeared in court this morning for the first time via video link. This was reported by the broadcaster Abc. Naveed Akram is accused of having carried out, together with his father Sajid, who was killed, an attack against the Australian Jewish community during the Hanukkah celebration in December, in the country's worst mass shooting in the last thirty years.

Akram has been charged with terrorism and 15 counts of murder. Sajid was shot dead by police during the massacre.