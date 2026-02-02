circle x black
Bain Capital to Acquire Japan's FineToday Holdings

02 febbraio 2026 | 13.15
Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Bain Capital said Monday that it will acquire FineToday Holdings Co., known for selling the Tsubaki hair care brand, formerly owned by major Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. The actual price of the acquisition from British investment fund CVC Capital Partners was undisclosed, but it is believed to be around 200 billion yen. FineToday was established in 2021, based on the daily goods business sold by Shiseido to CVC Capital. It also sells products of the Senka skincare brand and the UNO men&apos;s skincare, makeup and hair styling brand. The company was approved to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange&apos;s top-tier Prime section in 2024 and the Standard section in 2025, but the move was postponed both times. With some 40 pct of FineToday&apos;s sales revenue earned in China and Hong Kong, the recent deterioration in relations between Japan and China has been a major management risk. Under Bain Capital, the company aims to expand its markets in Southeast Asia to lower its dependence on the Chinese market. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

