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Balkans: Potential for cooperation with Adriatic region 'immense' - Italy

18 febbraio 2026 | 14.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The potential for economic cooperation between the Adriatic and Balkan regions is "immense" and Italy has made the Balkans "a priority area" for its internationalisation action plan, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday,

CTA

"The potential for economic cooperation between the Adriatic and Balkan regions is immense," Tajani told reporters after a meeting in Tirana on the Corridor VIII infrastructure project to link the Adriatic to the Black Sea, which involves Italy, Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

The ambassador of Romania, which has joined the initiative on military mobility along Corridor VIII attended Wednesday's meeting along with Tajani and his Albanian, North Macedonian and Bulgarian counterparts.

"Italy's goal is to build a large area of prosperity for our citizens and growth for our companies in the region," Tajani stated.

"For this reason, the Balkans are a priority area in the internationalisation action plan which I launched to strengthen our partnership with all the most important markets," he continued.

Trade between Italy and the Balkan region grew by 3.2 percent last year, reaching 10 billion euros in value, Tajani pointed out.

"These are important results, but we want to do better," he added.

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Balkans Adriatic region potential Italy companies internationalisation
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