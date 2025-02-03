Belgium: Meloni congratulates DeWever on becoming PM

Italy's conservative premier Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Bart De Wever, who was on Monday sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister after seven months of political negotiations followed inconclusive national polls last June.

"Congratulations and best wishes to my friend @Bart_DeWever, the new prime minister of Belgium," Meloni wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am certain that we will work together guided by common values ​​and goals, both bilaterally and in addressing the important challenges that await us at European and international level," the tweet continued.

De Wever, 54, is the first nationalist from Dutch-speaking Flanders to become Belgium's premier.

De Wever's five-party coalition government contains his centre-right N-VA party and two others from Dutch-speaking Flanders - the centrist Christian-Democrats and the leftist Vooruit (Onward) party. Two parties from the French-Speaking Wallonia, the centrist Les Engages and the centre-right Reformist Movement are also part of the coalition.