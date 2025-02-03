circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:58
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Belgium: Meloni congratulates DeWever on becoming PM

Belgium: Meloni congratulates DeWever on becoming PM
03 febbraio 2025 | 15.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's conservative premier Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Bart De Wever, who was on Monday sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister after seven months of political negotiations followed inconclusive national polls last June.

"Congratulations and best wishes to my friend @Bart_DeWever, the new prime minister of Belgium," Meloni wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am certain that we will work together guided by common values ​​and goals, both bilaterally and in addressing the important challenges that await us at European and international level," the tweet continued.

De Wever, 54, is the first nationalist from Dutch-speaking Flanders to become Belgium's premier.

De Wever's five-party coalition government contains his centre-right N-VA party and two others from Dutch-speaking Flanders - the centrist Christian-Democrats and the leftist Vooruit (Onward) party. Two parties from the French-Speaking Wallonia, the centrist Les Engages and the centre-right Reformist Movement are also part of the coalition.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni DeWever Belgium premiership congratulations
Vedi anche
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza