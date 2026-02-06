circle x black
BOJ May Raise Rates in March if Yen Drops Further: Economist

06 febbraio 2026 | 13.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan may raise interest rates in March at the earliest if the yen weakens further, although a rate hike in April appears to be the main scenario, Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Ltd., said Friday. &quot;A March rate hike could come into view if the yen depreciates more than expected,&quot; Kono said in a speech at a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate. He explained that Japan&apos;s low real interest rates are driving the yen&apos;s weakness, which is increasingly reflected in domestic prices. The central bank &quot;has already started to fall behind the curve&quot; in raising interest rates, Kono said. He expressed opposition to a consumption tax cut proposed by ruling and opposition parties in their policy promises for Sunday&apos;s election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country&apos;s parliament. Given that the Japanese economy is at full employment, &quot;stimulating demand now would lead to renewed inflation and is an inappropriate policy,&quot; he added. The economist also underlined the need to focus on introducing a refundable tax credit program to support middle- and low-income people. Kono also said that if the ruling Liberal Democratic Party wins a landslide victory in the Lower House election, &quot;fiscal conservatives within the party will have to follow (Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi), increasing the possibility of a consumption tax cut.&quot; As financial resources for a consumption tax reduction have not been fixed, he said that the uncertainty over funding &quot;may lead the yen to weaken, long-term interest rates to rise and stock prices to go up.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
