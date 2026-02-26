circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

BOJ Policymaker Calls for Continuing Rate Hikes

26 febbraio 2026 | 10.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kyoto, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Hajime Takata on Thursday stressed the need to continue raising interest rates. &quot;Our basic stance is to continue (raising interest rates) gradually,&quot; Takata told a press conference in the western city of Kyoto. At the BOJ&apos;s previous policy-setting meeting last month, Takata proposed raising the policy interest rate from 0.75 pct to 1 pct, but the central bank&apos;s Policy Board decided by a majority vote to hold the rate steady. When asked if he plans to propose a rate hike again at the next policy-setting meeting in March, Takata said he will consider such a proposal at each meeting. He noted that the pace of interest rate hikes is &quot;up to the (financial) environment and data.&quot; Earlier in the day, Takata said in a speech that central banks around the world may shift from cutting rates to raising them this year. &quot;It is necessary to bear in mind the risk that Japan might face a greater-than-expected upswing in prices,&quot; he said. Regarding this, the BOJ policymaker said at the press conference that the BOJ is not currently falling behind the curve in terms of rate hikes, adding, &quot;We&apos;ll take measures to avoid such a situation as much as possible.&quot; During the speech, Takata said, &quot;The fear of Japan&apos;s economy returning to deflation has been dispelled.&quot; &quot;I view that a &apos;true dawn&apos; is finally within sight and, on this basis, consider the bank to be in the process of gradually shifting gears,&quot; he said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260226 00899] X099
Vedi anche
News to go
Ondata di maltempo sull'Italia, pioggia e neve: le previsioni
Santanchè arriva al ministero, nessuna risposta ai cronisti sulla richiesta di dimissioni - Video
News to go
Caro carburanti, Spagna meta del 'turismo del pieno'
News to go
Epatite A, crescono i ricoveri a Napoli: nuovi casi anche nel Lazio
Giorgia e il ritorno live, a Milano sold out e bagno di folla - Video
Referendum, corteo del No arriva in piazza del Popolo: festa tra fuochi d'artificio e fumogeni - Video
Referendum, dopo vittoria del No cori al sit in a Montecitorio: "Meloni dimissioni" - Video
Per Landini brindisi e 'Bella Ciao' a San Lorenzo a Roma - Video
News to go
Referendum Giustizia, vince il 'No'. Meloni: "Rispettiamo la decisione" - Video
News to go
Quanto vale il terrazzo? In Italia fa salire i prezzi delle case di circa 120euro/mq
Gerusalemme, frammenti di missili iraniani sulla città vecchia vicino alla Spianata delle Moschee - Video
News to go
Epatite A, come si trasmette e prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza