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Canadian PM Carney to Visit Japan

24 febbraio 2026 | 01.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

New York, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Japan as part of a three-nation Indo-Pacific tour starting Thursday, the prime minister&apos;s office said Monday. Amid ongoing trade friction stemming from the high-tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s administration, Canada appears eager to promote trade diversification and attract fresh investment through the prime minister&apos;s 10-day trip to the three countries, also including India and Australia, through March 7. During his stay in Japan, Carney is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The meeting is designed to &quot;strengthen mutual investment and partnerships in advanced manufacturing, critical minerals and food security,&quot; the office said. The two leaders are also expected to discuss ways to enhance security cooperation, including to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, it added. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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