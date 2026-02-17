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CDP, Komeito to Back Centrist Reform Alliance's Ogawa in PM Vote

17 febbraio 2026 | 13.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito broadly agreed Tuesday to vote for Junya Ogawa, leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, which was formed by the two parties last month, in Wednesday&apos;s prime minister election. As some in the CDP are still reluctant to vote for the new party&apos;s leader, Ogawa told reporters that he will make &quot;every effort until the end so that we can band together.&quot; On Tuesday, Ogawa met with CDP head Shunichi Mizuoka and Komeito chief Toshiko Takeya for the first time since taking office last week. Prior to the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, the Centrist Reform Alliance brought together then Lower House members of the CDP and Komeito, while the two existing parties maintained their House of Councillors lawmakers. At Tuesday&apos;s meeting, the three party leaders agreed to hold regular meetings among senior officials from their parties and to establish a joint panel to coordinate policies. Labeling the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as &quot;hawkish,&quot; Ogawa said, &quot;The three parties that call themselves centrists must cooperate.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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