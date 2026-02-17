circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Centrist Party's Ishii to Become Vice Speaker of Japan Lower House

17 febbraio 2026 | 06.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance on Tuesday recommended Keiichi Ishii as vice speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country&apos;s parliament. Ishii, 67, is expected to be chosen as Lower House vice speaker at the beginning of a special Diet session, to be convened on Wednesday, as the proposal met with no objections from other parties. He is a former member of Komeito, which formed the alliance with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan last month. In 2024, Ishii became Komeito leader but stepped down after failing to win a Lower House seat in that year&apos;s election. He won a seat in a Lower House election earlier this month. The Lower House vice speaker is traditionally chosen from the largest opposition party. The Centrist Reform Alliance, however, had struggled to find a candidate after many party heavyweight and veteran members lost their seats in the latest election. In addition, some members tapped for the post had rejected the offers. Former Justice Minister Eisuke Mori, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is likely to be chosen as Lower House speaker. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260217 00311] X268
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum, Carta europea disabilità è un documento valido
News to go
Bonus moto e motorini al via, come funziona
Un 'Oscar' in Ucraina per Sean Penn: "Fatto con resti di un vagone colpito dai russi" - Video
Auto si ribalta nel torrente, carabinieri salvano due persone intrappolate - Video
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, stretta smart working: l'allarme del sindacato
News to go
Caro benzina e gasolio, torna la corsa al pieno a Livigno
News to go
Petrolio alle stelle per guerra in Iran, prezzi Italia ancora in aumento
News to go
Maltempo, Calabria colpita da piogge torrenziali
News to go
Pasqua, arriva la stangata: rincari dal 6 al 10% sulle uova di cioccolata
News to go
La Lega rilancia la battaglia contro il velo islamico, presentato ddl
News to go
Menarini chiude il 2025 con fatturato a 4,89 miliardi di euro: +6,2%
News to go
Farmindustria: "Le donne sono il 45% degli addetti﻿"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza