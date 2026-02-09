circle x black
Centrist Reform Alliance Co-Leaders Announce Resignations

09 febbraio 2026 | 07.55
Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The two co-leaders of the Centrist Reform Alliance announced their resignations on Monday, following the major opposition party&apos;s crushing defeat in Japan&apos;s general election on Sunday. The party, which was formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito prior to the House of Representatives election, will hold a leadership election, according to Yoshihiko Noda, one of the two co-leaders. &quot;The election results are disastrous,&quot; Noda said at a press conference on Monday morning. &quot;We&apos;ll naturally take responsibility.&quot; Tetsuo Saito, the other co-leader, suggested that the party will select a new leader before the Diet vote to choose the next prime minister at a special session following the election. The centrist grouping is expected to abandon its co-leadership structure. Potential candidates for the leadership position include former CDP leader Kenta Izumi and former CDP Secretary-General Junya Ogawa. Also in the morning, Noda visited Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, a major supporter of the Centrist Reform Alliance, to report the election results. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

