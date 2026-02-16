Centrist Reform Alliance to Name Shina as Secretary-General

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Junya Ogawa, leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, plans to appoint Takeshi Shina as secretary-general of the main Japanese opposition party, people familiar with the matter said Monday. Shina, 59, is a former member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which together with Komeito formed the alliance last month. He lost to Ogawa in the new party's leadership race on Friday. Ogawa also plans to name former Komeito member Mitsunari Okamoto, 60, as policy chief of the alliance and former CDP member Kazuhiko Shigetoku, 55, as the party's parliamentary affairs chief. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]