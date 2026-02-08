circle x black
Centrists' Exec Rules Out Split-Up after Lower House Poll

08 febbraio 2026 | 12.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Centrist Reform Alliance co-secretary-general Hiromasa Nakano on Sunday ruled out the possibility of the newly formed opposition party splitting up following the House of Representatives election, held the same day. Speaking in a Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Inc. radio program, Nakano said he &quot;does not feel at all&quot; that the party, launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, will splinter. The Centrist Reform Alliance is projected to drastically reduce its seats in the all-important lower chamber of parliament. Nakano is a former member of Komeito, which ended its 26-year coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last October. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

