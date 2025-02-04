circle x black
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:39
China appeals to WTO against Trump's duties

04 febbraio 2025 | 09.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

China is appealing to the WTO against Donald Trump's duties. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced in a note that it had filed "an appeal against the tariff measures of the United States to defend its legitimate rights and interests" against the actions of the US administration which are "of a harmful nature". The appeal to the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement mechanism follows the announcement of US duties of 10% on Chinese products, against which Beijing has already decided on countermeasures between 10 and 15% and the launch of an antitrust investigation against Google.

