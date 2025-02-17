circle x black
Lunedì 17 Marzo 2025
15:30
China, Xi Jinping meets entrepreneurs, including Jack Ma and the founders of Huawei and Byd

17 febbraio 2025 | 09.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Jack Ma and more. Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with executives of the Asian giant's leading companies. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua speaks of a "symposium" dedicated to "private companies" and reports on an "important speech" delivered by Xi after "listening" to the "representatives of private companies". No details, for now, on the contents of the meeting in the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting - according to images released by official media - were Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, who would appear to be 'rehabilitated' after the tensions of past years, Huawei's number one, Ren Zhengfei, and Wang Chuanfu, founder of Byd, the Chinese electric car giant. Premier Li Qiang was also present.

Observers interpret what happened as a sign of trust and support for private companies at a time when the Chinese economy is grappling with weak domestic demand and reckoning with 'friction' with the United States.

Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"


in Evidenza