Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
China, Xi: 'still many challenges and difficulties for our economy'

"Numerous difficulties and challenges". That's what the Chinese economy still has to deal with. The official Xinhua news agency reports on an article signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to be published in the coming days in Qiushi, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party. According to previews, "currently, the adverse impact of changes in the external environment is worsening and the (Chinese) economy still faces numerous difficulties and challenges."

The article will be released ahead of the annual session of the Chinese Parliament. The work of the main event in Chinese politics, known as the 'Two Sessions', will begin on Tuesday.

In recent days, Xi urged "promoting the healthy and high-quality development of the private sector" in China, with the belief that the "difficulties and challenges" facing the sector can be "overcome." The solicitation came during a meeting with leaders of major companies in the People's Republic, attended by, among others, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, thus 'rehabilitated' after the tensions of past years. At the end of January, on the eve of the Chinese New Year, Xi spoke of the "complex and difficult" situations China faced in the past year.

