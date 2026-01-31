circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Chinese Advised Not to Visit Japan after Robbery

31 gennaio 2026 | 05.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Beijing, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo has advised Chinese citizens again to refrain from visiting Japan, following an incident in which a group comprising Chinese and Japanese nationals was robbed of suitcases apparently containing a total of 423 million yen in cash in Tokyo. The embassy issued the advisory on social media and said that it has asked Japanese police to resolve the robbery case as soon as possible and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Japan. The incident took place in Taito Ward in the Japanese capital Thursday night. The social media post did not mention that the victims included Japanese nationals, while stressing that Chinese nationals were attacked with what appeared to be tear gas spray. The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed strong frustration at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi&apos;s remarks last November over a possible Taiwan contingency. In retaliation, Beijing has repeatedly advised Chinese citizens not to visit Japan, claiming that crimes targeting Chinese nationals have frequently occurred in the country. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260130 01125] X873
Vedi anche
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video
Iran lancia missili su Dubai, turisti 'spettatori' in spiaggia - Video
Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna con il fidanzato alla sfilata - Video
Iran, missili contro base Usa in Bahrain - Video
Iran, balli in strada mentre Usa e Israele colpiscono Teheran - Video
Trump, il videomessaggio al popolo iraniano: "Prendetevi la libertà"
Iran, attacco di Usa e Israele: esplosioni e fumo a Teheran - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza