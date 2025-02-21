circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 23 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Cologne Cathedral, the suspicious suitcase contained only a newspaper

21 febbraio 2025 | 19.11
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

There was only a copy of a newspaper, "today's edition of the Koelner Stadtanzeiger", in the suspicious suitcase that caused the bomb alarm this morning in Cologne, Germany. In fact, the suitcase had been attached to a portal of the Cathedral and had been abandoned there. The building was evacuated and closed and security forces intervened with special units to rule out any danger. In the newspaper, 'nothing was underlined or cut out, there was no secret message,' a police spokesperson told Bild.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Germania Duomo Colonia valigia sospetta
Vedi anche
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news
News to go
Oggi e domani tornano le Giornate FAI di Primavera
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia
News to go
Bonus anziani 2025, chi può avere i soldi e come fare domanda
News to go
Sciopero, venerdì nero per i trasporti: stop a bus, tram e metro
News to go
Stellantis, Elkann: "Il 2025 sarà un anno difficile"
Totti e la follia del tifoso: "Mi ha baciato le scarpe per strada" - Video
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Area coincide con uno dei più pericolosi vulcani attivi al mondo"
News to go
Dazi Usa al 25%, Lagarde: "Possono ridurre Pil Eurozona 2025
News to go
Forze armate, quanto guadagnano i militari italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza