Cologne Cathedral, the suspicious suitcase contained only a newspaper

There was only a copy of a newspaper, "today's edition of the Koelner Stadtanzeiger", in the suspicious suitcase that caused the bomb alarm this morning in Cologne, Germany. In fact, the suitcase had been attached to a portal of the Cathedral and had been abandoned there. The building was evacuated and closed and security forces intervened with special units to rule out any danger. In the newspaper, 'nothing was underlined or cut out, there was no secret message,' a police spokesperson told Bild.