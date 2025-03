The presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekedi, will participate in a joint extraordinary summit on Saturday of the Community of East African States (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to discuss the crisis in the DRC after the advance of the M23 rebels supported by Kigali. The Kenyan presidency of the EAC announced it, according to which the summit will be held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.