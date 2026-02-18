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Corridor VIII a strategic priority for Italian exports, Nato says Tajani

Corridor VIII a strategic priority for Italian exports, Nato says Tajani
18 febbraio 2026 | 13.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Corridor VIII strategic infrastructure project linking the Adriatic to the Black Sea is crucial to propel Italy's surging exports and also to Nato, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a meeting in Albania's capital, Tirana on Wednesday.

CTA

"We are a country that is seeing significant growth in exports. The latest figures show a 3.3% increase year-on-year," Tajani told the meeting of ministers from countries involved in Corridor VIII.

The infrastructure project includes 1,300 kilometres of rail links and 960 km of roads passing though Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and connecting with Italy's ports of Bari and Brindisi.

"This means that we must continue to have ambitious projects. The project is important from this point of view, but also from that of military transport, and therefore for strengthening Nato," Tajani underlined.

Besides Tajani, the foreign ministers of Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Romania attended Wednesday's meeting.

Romania has joined the initiative on military mobility along Corridor VIII, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

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